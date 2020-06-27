$0.08 EPS Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. CECO Environmental also reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.64 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 12.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 8.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.42. 373,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

