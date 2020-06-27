-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Cerecor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CERC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

CERC stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $2.41. 1,391,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. Cerecor has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Cerecor news, CEO Michael F. Cola acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,365. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 2,049,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,745.84. Insiders bought 4,109,617 shares of company stock worth $10,137,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 44,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cerecor by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cerecor by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cerecor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

