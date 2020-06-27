-$0.11 EPS Expected for Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qumu will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the first quarter valued at $166,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 17.2% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 121,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 158,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 65,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

