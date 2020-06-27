$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFY. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.53. 14,008,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,887,530. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Infosys has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

