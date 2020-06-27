$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Kamada reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kamada.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth $2,740,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 889,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 149,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 107,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 3,140.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kamada stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.74. 113,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $400.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.24.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

