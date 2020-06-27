$0.14 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.12. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

In other news, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $26,955.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,625.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $31,172.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,498.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,611 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,968,000 after purchasing an additional 117,459 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. 952,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 2.03.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

