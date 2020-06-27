$0.21 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,599. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,556.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 23,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $610,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 and have sold 63,206 shares valued at $1,836,182. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.