-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Redfin posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Redfin from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Redfin from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $206,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,907,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,492,107.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,724. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,057,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,204,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,130,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,806 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Redfin by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,594 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Redfin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 52,447 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 1,933,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,297. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

