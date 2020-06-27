$0.25 EPS Expected for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. National Securities started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $401,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 608,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,237.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $245,577.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,936 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,439. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TechTarget by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $29.46. 322,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. TechTarget has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $31.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.