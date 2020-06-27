$0.31 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

NYSE:KDP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.22. 5,638,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,234,000 after buying an additional 2,262,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,159,000 after acquiring an additional 452,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

