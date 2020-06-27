$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.18. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $25.42. 3,000,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,530,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,618,786 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 35.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,147,000 after buying an additional 1,049,662 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,934,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after buying an additional 713,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

