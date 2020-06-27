$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s earnings. Capital City Bank Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital City Bank Group.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCBG. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stan W. Connally purchased 2,315 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $52,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,556 shares of company stock valued at $132,543 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,686,000 after purchasing an additional 114,656 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 133,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,024. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $333.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

