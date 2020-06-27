$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Union Bankshares.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Compass Point lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE AUB traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.46. 972,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,790. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $40.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,930,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $673,500 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,327,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 522,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 383,661 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,640,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,837,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 263,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 189,891 shares in the last quarter.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.