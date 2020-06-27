$0.37 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

CVCY traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $14.82. 175,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 212,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

