$0.37 EPS Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.51. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.25. 2,157,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,099. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $29.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $180,263,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,793,000 after buying an additional 2,348,733 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $56,100,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $18,513,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,093,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after buying an additional 674,720 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

