-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 520%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

RDNT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 532,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. RadNet has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $754.84 million, a P/E ratio of 363.59 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,432.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,193,923.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 78.4% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,895,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after buying an additional 832,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after buying an additional 377,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $6,692,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RadNet by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after buying an additional 327,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RadNet by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 280,355 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

