$0.46 EPS Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Main Street Capital’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MAIN. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. National Securities lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,924,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 401,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.