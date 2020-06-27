-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.43). Penumbra posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 277.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Penumbra stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.67. 408,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,667. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.58 and a beta of 0.64. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $194.93.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $1,262,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $1,850,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,761,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,544 shares of company stock valued at $8,234,855. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

