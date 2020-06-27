-$0.57 EPS Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 159.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 125.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LXRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 1,135,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

