$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.51. ONEOK posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in ONEOK by 927.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 455,165 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $30.81. 10,204,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

