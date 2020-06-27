$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $46.31. 86,967,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,110,540. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

