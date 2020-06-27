0xcert Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,272.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. 0xcert has a market cap of $327,628.73 and approximately $18,272.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.13 or 0.05105745 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031581 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012008 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

