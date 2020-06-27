$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. Barclays lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 74.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after buying an additional 18,846,336 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,623,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,254 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,643,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,587,000 after purchasing an additional 940,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,603 shares during the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,369. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

