$137.05 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will post $137.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.76 million to $146.34 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $397.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $830.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $693.05 million to $918.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 60,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter.

HCC traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.79. 856,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,431. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

