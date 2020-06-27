$139.50 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report sales of $139.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.75 million and the lowest is $137.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $98.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $550.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $558.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $599.03 million, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $652.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

See Also: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.