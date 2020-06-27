$146.21 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $146.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.43 million to $149.34 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $175.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $594.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.81 million to $617.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $630.55 million, with estimates ranging from $611.89 million to $658.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,024. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

