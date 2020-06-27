$184.69 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post sales of $184.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.14 million. RadNet reported sales of $289.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 532,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. RadNet has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $754.84 million, a PE ratio of 363.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,193,923.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in RadNet by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.