1irstcoin (FST) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $17.74 million and approximately $15,456.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 110.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.01237952 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000814 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010977 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011116 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,774,815 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

