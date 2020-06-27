$21.05 Million in Sales Expected for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will post sales of $21.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $32.99 million. Marcus posted sales of $232.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $455.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.00 million to $479.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $739.59 million, with estimates ranging from $728.90 million to $750.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Marcus by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 172,955 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after buying an additional 100,403 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marcus by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 172,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Marcus by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 445,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 96,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

MCS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. 369,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.26.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.