$21.15 Million in Sales Expected for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to report $21.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. BCB Bancorp reported sales of $22.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $85.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.50 million to $86.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $87.90 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $88.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BCB Bancorp.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million.

BCBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 110,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,816. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

