$251.20 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce sales of $251.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.30 million and the lowest is $240.70 million. PetIQ reported sales of $220.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $814.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.10 million to $837.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $924.16 million, with estimates ranging from $850.30 million to $977.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.52 million.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on PetIQ from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Will Santana sold 17,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $525,774.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 76,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,670,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,258,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284,309 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $5,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. 405,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,968. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.