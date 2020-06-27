$30.51 Million in Sales Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $30.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.44 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $38.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $131.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.45 million to $137.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $158.19 million, with estimates ranging from $143.43 million to $172.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 29.85%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Solar Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Solar Capital from $21.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Solar Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after buying an additional 89,469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Solar Capital by 29.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Solar Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in Solar Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 169,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Solar Capital by 11.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 40,732 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLRC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 94,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $680.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.31. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

