$34.00 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report sales of $34.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.80 million and the highest is $34.20 million. TechTarget reported sales of $34.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $136.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.70 million to $137.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $153.20 million, with estimates ranging from $149.50 million to $156.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 7,904 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $245,577.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $532,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,936 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. State Street Corp boosted its position in TechTarget by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 36,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TechTarget by 276.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in TechTarget by 57.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 45.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTGT stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 322,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,452. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $819.81 million, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.