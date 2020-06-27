360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP (TDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP (ASX:TDI) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

TDI stock opened at A$1.57 ($1.11) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.57. 360 Capital Digital Ordinary Units FP has a 1 year low of A$1.00 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of A$1.85 ($1.31). The firm has a market cap of $14.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04.

