$373.15 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report sales of $373.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.50 million to $379.80 million. Daseke posted sales of $450.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.90 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSKE shares. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

In other news, Director Brian Bonner acquired 76,884 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $125,320.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,509 shares in the company, valued at $225,769.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Shepko acquired 108,610 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $169,431.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 158,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,598.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 623,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Daseke by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daseke stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 1,299,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,536. Daseke has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $234.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.