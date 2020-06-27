$394.55 Million in Sales Expected for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) will post sales of $394.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.55 million. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH reported sales of $698.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $550.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCO shares. Barclays cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price target on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

CCO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,865,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,188. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $466.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 46.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 85.9% during the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 14,620,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 6,757,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 16.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,647,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 383,472 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 414.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 554,758 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

