$4.45 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce sales of $4.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Epizyme posted sales of $5.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $32.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $42.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $198.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,111.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 62,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $994,164.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,094.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,786,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Epizyme by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Epizyme by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Epizyme by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,936 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Epizyme stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

