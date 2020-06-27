$44.71 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce $44.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.98 million and the highest is $45.50 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $41.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $180.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.22 million to $181.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $188.02 million, with estimates ranging from $177.48 million to $196.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period.

TRNO stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 754,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,150. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

