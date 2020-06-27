4NEW (KWATT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,797.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX and Cobinhood. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $19,388.41 and approximately $2,797.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01856050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00170558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00048674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00109629 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex, LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

