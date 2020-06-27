$530.67 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report sales of $530.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $513.20 million and the highest is $540.00 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $633.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 952,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $78,034.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,721 shares in the company, valued at $787,496.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,849 shares in the company, valued at $353,829.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

