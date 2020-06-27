$664.95 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce sales of $664.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $816.80 million. Terex posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEX. Cfra cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

In other news, VP Amy George purchased 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,192.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $116,921.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,345.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,812 shares of company stock valued at $87,931 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 827.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after buying an additional 387,103 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Terex by 23.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 61,170 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,486. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

