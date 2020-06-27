$71.70 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report $71.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.79 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $81.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $327.10 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $361.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.64 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.72%.

CECE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 221,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 373,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.01. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

