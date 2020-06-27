$8.70 Million in Sales Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce $8.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.31 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $38.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $40.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.91 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $150.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 125.61% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,531,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 609,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. 1,135,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,285. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $217.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

