$8.70 Million in Sales Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce $8.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.31 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $38.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $40.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.91 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $150.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 125.61% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $2.30 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,531,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 609,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. 1,135,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,285. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $217.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.