Absolute Trading Up 118.2% Over Last 7 Days (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last week, Absolute has traded 118.2% higher against the dollar. Absolute has a market capitalization of $11,624.73 and $45.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00743991 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.03 or 0.02583970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026900 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019326 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004741 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00190477 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00154837 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

