Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Acadian Timber Corp (TSE:ADN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

TSE ADN traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $237.29 million and a P/E ratio of 33.21. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$11.11 and a 12 month high of C$18.62.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.58). The firm had revenue of C$31.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

