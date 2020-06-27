adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. adidas earned a coverage optimism score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:ADDDF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.85. 10,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680. adidas has a 52 week low of $172.25 and a 52 week high of $357.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.90.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

