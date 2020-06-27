Aeron (ARN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.33 or 0.05062722 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031632 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (ARN) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

