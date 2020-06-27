Ag Growth International Inc (AFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded down C$0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching C$27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,270. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.42.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$229.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 2.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.14.

In other Ag Growth International news, Director William Stephen Maslechko bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$84,000.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

