Ag Growth International Inc (AFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 15th

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.11. 54,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,270. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.11.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$229.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 2.6400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Stephen Maslechko purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$158,700.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cormark cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

