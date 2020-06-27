Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 15th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.216 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TSE:AQN traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.29. 1,973,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$13.84 and a one year high of C$22.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$624.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$719.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,135,846.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

